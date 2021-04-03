BBC News: Evidence suggests Ethiopian military carried out massacre in Tigray. The UK should urgently invoke Article 41 at the UN Security Council

(Davidalton)–BBC News: Evidence suggests Ethiopian military carried out massacre in Tigray. Please be aware that this disturbing TV piece was very graphic.

The UK should ask the UN Security Council to take action under Article 41, to set up a special Tribunal to examine these atrocity crimes – as it did in Rwanda and Bosnia

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-56603022

UNSC – Article 41 – The Security Council shall determine the existence of any threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression and shall make recommendations, or decide what measures shall be taken in accordance with Articles 41 and 42, to maintain or restore international peace and security.

The massacre at Mahibere Diego Adet has been captured on camera and has been investigated and verified by journalists. The footage shows the rounding up, robbing and murdering of civilians, including close range executions of those who survived the initial shootings, and the abuse of dead bodies, all accompanied by ethnically abusive language. By any standards there are sufficient grounds to assess that these could constitute war crimes and could be dealt with via Article 41 to bring to justice those persons responsible for serious crimes under international humanitarian law in the Tigray region of Ethiopia since the beginning of November 2020.

TheUK has the opportunity to act at the Security Council and has a duty to act