November 23, 2021

Battlefield Ethiopia- U.S JSOC/MARSOC and or Fleet Marine forces preparing for Ethiopia mission

The representative of the Horn of Africa for the United States of America had an urgent meeting with Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister of Ethiopia. There is no information about this meeting yet.
Addis Sababa where military troops have been released.
The security forces of Ethiopia’s presidential palace.
The ‘Hat Casta’ was called tonight in the middle of the capital of Ethiopia Addis. The Addis commander is fearful about the refugees who are fighting with them and the ethnic groups who are supporting Abiy who are afraid that they will attack them.
Troops from the United States have reached Daka Djibouti and America is the biggest station in East Africa.
It is not known until now that the American military will be taken for two weeks. The general who spoke to the American army said that they are watching the war that is happening in Ethiopia and they are not aware of it.

