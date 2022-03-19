Battlefield Ethiopia- New Dictator for Life

Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister of Ethiopia and the leader of Tigray Debretion have been said that they talked on telephone for the first time since the war started between them.

These two leaders were said to have discussed the issues of northern Ethiopia and how to achieve a lasting solution. This is the issue that is going on while discussions are underway with TPLF and the central government. But we don’t know what they talked about.

Nj. Ogaadenia media According to multiple sources, Abiy and TPLF leader Debretsion spoke directly for the first time last week. It has taken more than 18 months to get here but better late than never. Hopefully first contact of many