Video showing Tigray forces enter Dessie – US tells TDF to stop advance to Dessie & Kombolcha

Battlefield Ethiopia- Eritrean army moves and options running out for the Abiy Regime

If this report is confirmed (and there’s little reason to doubt it) this is a huge blow to PM Abiy and President Isaias. I am just sorry for the thousands of young men and women they recruited and armed with machetes or hoes. The death toll must be huge https://t.co/bWBwLyvsge — Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) October 30, 2021

The Tigray army has entered Dessie town this afternoon when they captured it.

The man filming the video is Amhara. He said the army is among men and women. It is amazing.

The Tigre media announced that the Tigray army had completely destroyed the town of Dessie in Amhara region which is a strategic town. The federal government army and those of Amhara region have celebrated the town of Kombolcha which is 20 km from Dessie.

#Update: America has called on TPLF to leave Amhara, Afar, and stop the development in the cities of #Dessie and #Kombolcha. The United States said that it is very concerned about the war that is going on in northern Ethiopia, especially in Afar and Amhara regions.

A statement from the United States of America said ‘we are repeating the declaration that the Tigre militants of TPLF should leave the Amhara and Canfar regions and stop the development they are making in Dessie and Kombolcha cities.

We are requesting from TPLF not to hit the cities, Dessie and Kombolcha and they are against ENDF’s air strikes in Mekelle and other Tigray areas who lost their lives. Uncountable.

