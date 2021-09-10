Battlefield- Amhara region.

September 10, 2021

TDF sent a final warning to Eriterian ( surrender or leave) – Ongoing fighting near Gondar

Tigray Amhara: Geregera town – Nima Elbagir CNN Tigray

Battlefield- Amhara region.

Tigray annexation areas of Amhara region.

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.