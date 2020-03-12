Bahrain, Oman Support Egypt in Renaissance Dam Dispute With Ethiopia

cairo- Mohammed Abdo Hasanein

(m.aawsat)–Egypt’s position on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam received new Arab support from the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman, after Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry conveyed President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s message regarding the developments in his latest Arab tour.

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received Shoukry on Wednesday. According to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the King of Bahrain affirmed his country’s solidarity with Egypt to guarantee its legitimate rights to its share of the waters of the Nile River.

He also stressed that Egypt’s security was an essential pillar in maintaining Arab national stability.

The Bahraini king valued Cairo’s leading historical role in protecting Arab national security, its keenness to safeguard Arab interests, unity among the Arab brothers, and strengthening the foundations of peace, security, and stability in the region.

He also affirmed the kingdom’s support for the efforts made by the United States to reach an agreement between Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia with regard to filling and operating the Renaissance Dam.

Prior to his visit to Bahrain, Shoukry delivered Sisi’s message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the latest developments related to the dam negotiations.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the Sultan expressed his country’s continued support to Egypt within the framework of the brotherly and historical relations. He also pointed to the Sultanate’s backing of Egypt’s stance on the Renaissance Dam file.

Shoukry’s Arab tour also included Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with the aim of mobilizing support for his country in its conflict with Ethiopia.