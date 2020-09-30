Baga Geessan!
Irreechaa har’aa kan akka laayyootti hin geeney; wareegama hedduutu itti abhe!
Abbaa Liiban Dabbasaa Guyyoo, Waaqayyoo bakka jiranitti isaan haa yaadatu!
Maanguddoonni keenya Ob Moosisaa Futtaasaa, fi Ob Bojaa Alamaayyoo umurii dheeraa isnifi haa kennu!
Kun Irreechaa 2008, Nairobi, Kenya ture.
‘Keenya lolaan Waaqi!’ jette ijoolleen. Dhugaa dha.
Jarri kichuu keenya karaatti hambisan; Waaqni immoo karaa isaa, tolchee isaan hir’ise.
Waaqayyo gaarii dha!
Haqni Hacaaluu Haabahu!!
“Nageenyi biyyaa kan akka Sharaaton miti.”
Abiy Ahmed akkuma aangootti ol baheen “kana booda walgahiin hoteela keessaa ni hafa; qabeenyi biyyaa Hoteelatti qisaasamu ni dhaabbata.” jedhee ture.
Waluma yaadachiisuuf malee kan inni nu hin sobne maaltu jira yaa sabaa? Haa tahu sobduun sobduu dha.
Aadde Mufariyaat Kamiil, ministeerri nageenyaa kaleessaa eegalee Poolisii federaalaa fi qaamota haqaa jedhaman waliin wal gahii irra jirti. Walgahichi ifaan ajandaa lamaafi. Inni duraa Irreecha uummatni miliyoonaan bahee irreeffatu akkaataa itti gufachiisani dha.
Kun hin danda’amuuf. Inni lammaffaa immoo mootummaan naannoo Tigraay, TPLF “Fulbaana 25 booda hariiroon mootummaa federaalaa waliin walitti nu fidu hin jiru.”jedheera. Kunneen lamaa walitti ida’amanii waraana raayyaa ittisa biyyaa, poolisii federaalaa fi naannoo gidduutti walshakkii fi diigumsa sadarkaa olaanaa irraan geessiseera.
Kanaaf dubbiin arraba Aadde Mufatiyaat keessaa baate akkas ture. “Itoophiyaan akka sharaaton kanaa nagaa miti.” jette. Sharaaton yoommuu taa’an hunduu nagaa fi qulqulluu fakkaata. Hundi waan jiru fakkaata. Kanaafidha haalli qabatamaa biyya kanaa yaaddessaa tahuu ibsite.
Dabalataan immoo ” quba walitti qabuu haa dhiisnu.” jette. Inni kun waraana keessa ifaan diigumsi jiraachuu dha.
Aade Mufariyaatiif hin galle malee komishiniin araaraa dhaabbatee rakkoon biyya kanaa hiikamuu waan dadhabeef uummatatu bilisummaa duwwaa barbaada.
Biyya poolisiin mana murtii ol aangoo qabu, gaafa barbaade hidhee gadhiisu keessatti nagaa fakkeessaa tahetu eegama malee nagaan waaraa bilisummaa dhugaa keessatti duwwaa argama.
Horaa bulaa
Eden Dambiidhaan
Fulbaana 30,2020
Irreechaa is thanksgiving holiday of the Oromo people in Oromia. The Oromo People celebrate Irreecha to thank Waaqa (God) for the blessings and mercies they have received throughout the previous year.
The Irreecha festival is celebrated every year at the beginning of Birraa (Spring), new season after the dark and rainy winter season. The thanksgiving is celebrated at sacred lakes across Oromia and Hora Harsadi, Bishoftu, Oromia as a whole.
In 2019, the festival was celebrated into the nation’s capital Finfinnee for the first time in 150 years, are followed by Irreecha in Bishoftu.
Irreecha is also celebrated around the world where diaspora Oromos live especially North America and Europe.
The Oromo people consider the winter rainy season of June to September as the time of difficulty. The heavy rain causes swelling rivers and floods that may drown people, cattle, crop, and flood homes. Also, family relationships will suffer during winter rain as they can’t visit each other because of swelling rivers.
In addition, winter time could be a time of hunger for some because of the fact that previous harvest collected in January is running short and new harvest is not ripe yet. Because of this, some families may endure food shortages during the winter.
In Birraa (Spring in Oromoland), this shortage ends as many food crops especially maize is ripe and families can eat their fill. Other crops like potato, barley, etc. will also be ripe in Birraa. Some disease types like malaria also break out during rainy winter time. Because of this, the Oromos see winter as a difficult season. It does not mean the Oromo people hate rain or winter season at all. Even when there is shortage of rain, they pray to Waaqa (God) for rain.
