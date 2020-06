BaaLee Dinshoo Wan Ajaibaa Hojatee Injifanoo Qeeerooo !!

Heinous atrocities against our people, killing parents of rebel fighters, burning houses of farmers, mass abduction and torture continue.

The order is given from fat belly Bilxiginaa Neonaftenga officials who reside in their colonial capital ”Addis Ababa”. They think the fighting will not reach them, their house will not burn down, we will see about that.

The only to fight back is using arms. This is an evil Neonaftenga force that needs to be destroyed.