Ato Asmalash Waldaselase said after Mesekerem 25 (October 5th) there would be no legitimate prime minister in Ethiopia Ato Asmalash Waldaselase, a member of the TPLF Executive Committee, gave an interview to the Tigray Television.

– He said that the Tigray region will no longer accept the orders and laws issued by the Federal Government after Meskerem 25 (October 5th)

– He said the prime minister could not command the national army.

– The House of Representatives and the House of Federation will no longer have their own legislation after 25 Meskerem (October 5th)adding that they (Tigray region) will not be represented.

“The Tigray People’s Assembly will not participate in the Federal House of Representatives after Meskerem 25 (October 5th) as their term ends and they are illegal,” he said.

– He described the upcoming elections as illegal and unrecognizable, as the prosperity Party is holding illegal elections.

– He said that after Mesekerem 25 (October 5th) there would be no legitimate prime minister, and Abiy’s signatures would be illegal.

– Responding to the call of the Deputy Commander of the Ethiopian Armed Forces, he mocked the Deputy Commander for not doing his job but trying to impress col Abiy and doing the work of the prosperity party.

Finally he call upon the Ethiopian Army to accept the nation and nationalities’s call and save the country.

Note: Only 6 days is left from Meskerem 25 (October 5th)