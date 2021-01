As speculations and concerns about Abiy Ahmed’s whereabouts increases, a far right Amhara hardliner NAMA party high officials started posting ‘now is the time’.

These words have created social media outrages and heightened the political temperature of Addis Ababa tonight.The people are questioning if there are unlawful activities happening behinds the curtains? Is Abiy Ahmed Alive? if so he should talk to the people and show that he is still in charge of the country.