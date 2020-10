Ethiopia effectively without a Constitutionally mandated Government as of October 5, 2020.

As of today October 5, 2020 Abiy Ahmed no longer has a constitutional mandate to rule Ethiopia. Former PM Abiy Ahmed was appointed to lead what was supposed to be care taker government.

Thus, any domestic political decisions, international agreements and third party engagements made by Abiy Ahm’ed’s now outdated cabinet will be considered null and void. Somali Region News

5ኛው የኢፌዴሪ የሕዝብ ተወካዮችና የፌዴሬሽን ም/ቤት 5ኛ ዓመት የስራ ዘመን የመክፈቻ ሥነ-ስርአት ጉባኤ ዛሬ ይካሄዳል