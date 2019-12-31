Armed Gangs Kill Six Children In Ethiopia



Unidentified armed gangs have shot and killed six teenagers in northern part of Ethiopia Amhara region Tsegede area at a place called Adman.



(newbusinessethiopia)—Before killing the gangs have kidnapped eight children and were demanding for 500,000 birr (about $15,723) for each child from the parents, according to local sources. Then out of the eight children they kidnapped they shot six of them and killed.

One of the child managed to escape while the other one was wounded and survived. The armed gangs known as Shifta, have escaped after committing the crime in Sanja wereda or district, according to local reports.