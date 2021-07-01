Are you AGYLE, Ethiopia and Rwanda: Looking for young leaders for new African German Leadership Programme

Germany – Land of ideas

(Prnewswire)–African German young leaders programme launched/ fostering cross-border economic cooperation and the development of new business ideas / Application deadline 15 August at www.agyle-programme.com

BERLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — “AGYLE – African German Young Leaders in Business” is a new network for young leaders from Germany, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Ghana. This programme is being launched by the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany – Land of Ideas on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). It is open to young leaders under the age of 40 from the fields of business, politics, media or international cooperation. The overarching goal of AGYLE is to facilitate cross-border economic cooperation and the development of new business models. With this year’s motto “Crisis as a Chance – Young Leaders Prototyping the Future”, participants will highlight their experiences and how they deal with crises in their everyday work. Applications may be submitted online at www.agyle-programme.com until 15 August 2021. In addition to a letter of motivation, a letter of recommendation and a CV, participants must also submit a short personal video statement.

Programme and Business Network

A jury will select 40 young leaders, 20 from Germany and a total of 20 from Ethiopia, Ghana and Rwanda. The participants will be invited to a digital week in October 2021, which will focus on interdisciplinary exchange and networking, professional motivation and cross-border cooperation. At the heart of the programme is a virtual design thinking lab, in which mixed teams develop and refine selected ideas and business models. The jury will award a prize at the final event for the most innovative and promising idea. The week will be rounded off by virtual panels, keynote speeches, bar camps, and social and cultural activities. In addition, all participants will be introduced to an exclusive digital business network.

About AGYLE – African German Young Leaders in Business

AGYLE is a programme of the German Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany – Land of Ideas. AWE is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported by GIZ and DEG. For more information, please visit:

German Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE)

Germany – Land of Ideas

Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (bmz.de)

Press Contact AGYLE Germany – Land of ideas Stefan Volovinis Tel.: 030/206459-160 press@agyle-programme.com www.agyle-programme.com

SOURCE Germany – Land of ideas

Related Links

http://www.agyle-programme.com