Are we going to run the national election without conducting the census?
ብር አምጣ ነጋ ኢትዮጵያን ለማተራመስ በአንድ ዙር ብቻ ከግብፅ መንግስት ከተቀበለው 500,000 ዶለር አንፃር ትንሽ ናት!!
$500,000*20=10,000,000-500,000=9,500,000 ይቀራል!!
የህዝብና የቤት ቆጠራ መራዘም እያስከተለ ያለው ጉዳት ከፕሮጀክቶች ጥናትና ዲዛይን አንፃር
ሁለተኛው የህዝብና ቤት ቆጠራ የተደረገው በ 1999 ዓ/ም (2007 GC) ሲሆን በሀገሪቱ ህገመንግስት መሠረት ከአስር አመት በኋላ በ 2017 መደረግ ነበረበት።ንደሚታወቀው ኢትዮጵያ ውስጥ ብዙ ነገሮች የተቀየሩት ከምርጫ 97 በኋላ ሲሆን በተላይ ከተሞች ከተገመተው በላይ በብዙ እጥፍ አድጓል የነዋሪ ቁጥር ብቻ ሳይሆን የነዋሪዎች ፍላጎት በእጥፍ ጨምሯል። ዛሬ የእያንዳንዱ ከተማ የህዝብ ብዛት በ CSA (Centeral statistics Authority) data እና የከተማ አስተዳደሮች በሚያቀርቡት ቁጥር መካከል ከፍተኛ ልዩነት ይታያል (ከ 200%-300% ልዩነት)።
ዛሬ ላይ የ 2007 CSA data የከተሞችን ነባራዊ ሁኔታ አይገልጽም።
በሌላ በኩል ለከተሞች ለሚሰሩ መሠረተ ልማት ፕሮጀክቶች (public projects) በብድርና በእርዳታ መልክ ገንዘብ የሚሰጡ ተቋማት ፣ NGO እና ሌሎች ከሚፈልጉት ዝርዝር ጥናት ውስጥ ከ2007 CSA data በመነሳት ዛሬ ላይ ያለው የህዝብ ብዛት ነው (current population size projected from 2007 CSA data which is less than the actual current population by many folds)።
በዚህም የተነሳ ፈንዱን ላለማጣት የከተማውን ፍላጎት ማሟላት በማይችሉ መልክ ፕሮጀክቶች undermined ተደርጎ ዲዛይን ይደረጋሉ ወይም revise ይደረጋሉ።
ትክክለኛው የከተማ A ህዝብ ብዛት 300,000 ሆኖ እያለ በ CSA data መሠረት ለ 150,000 ወይም ለ 200,000 ህዝብ የመጠጥ ውሃ የመብራት አገልግሎት የመንገድ ….ወዘተ ፕሮጀክት ይሰራሉ። ለ 20 አመት ለከተማው ነዋሪ አገልግሎት ይሰጣል ተብሎ የተመረቀ ፕሮጀክት ከ 5 አመት በኋላ ሌላ ጥናት ይጠይቃል።
የዚህ ሁሉ ችግር ባለቤት ማን ነው ካልን መንግስት ነው የአብንን ፍላጎት ለመጠበቅ ብቻ በየጊዜው የህቤቆ ፕሮግራም በማራዘም!!
አዲስ ብሄርተኛ
ነባሩን አያስተኛ !!
“Human capital is the most critical capital for contemporary societies’ well-being and progress. Providing an accurate and reliable assessment of this capital at small-area, regional and national levels is of paramount value for evidence-based action by governments, civil societies, academics, researchers and other stakeholders.
The essential purpose of the population and housing census is to provide that assessment. Aside from the answer to the question “How many are we?”, there is also a need to provide an answer to “Who are we?” in terms of age, sex, education, labour force status, occupation and other crucial characteristics, as well as to “Where do we live?”
