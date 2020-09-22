Are we going to run the national election without conducting the census?

“Human capital is the most critical capital for contemporary societies’ well-being and progress. Providing an accurate and reliable assessment of this capital at small-area, regional and national levels is of paramount value for evidence-based action by governments, civil societies, academics, researchers and other stakeholders.

The essential purpose of the population and housing census is to provide that assessment. Aside from the answer to the question “How many are we?”, there is also a need to provide an answer to “Who are we?” in terms of age, sex, education, labour force status, occupation and other crucial characteristics, as well as to “Where do we live?”