Are Ethiopia’s Oromo being violently repressed?

Getachew Reda, Ethiopia’s communication minister, debates Lencho Bati, committee member of the Oromo Democratic Front.

The very Norwegian newspapers which were the first to report Abiy Ahmed’s victory for Nobel Peace Prize became also the first foreign media to report police brutality under Abiy’s government. The violent action taken by Ethiopian police officers against an Oromo Norwegian artist Hawwii H Qananii et al is being reported widely by these Norwegian papers.

yaya Beshir



More than 400 Oromos have been killed and tens of thousands arrested since November, a recent report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) found.

The Ethiopian government says that some protesters who are from Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group have died, but HRW is “very generous with numbers”, and that protests have been overrun by armed groups.

The latest round of protests began over a government plan to expand Addis Ababa, the nation’s capital, to parts of the surrounding Oromia region. The government’s plan has since been cancelled, but protests have continued over what Oromos say is the long-standing marginalisation of the Oromo people.

So is the government guilty of a violent crackdown on the Oromos? In this week’s Arena, Getachew Reda, the country’s communication affairs minister, debates with Lencho Bati, an executive committee member of the Oromo Democratic Front.

Ethiopian Ummata Miliona 12 qofa qabdii.

Milionni 12 sun Eenyuu isaan?

Anaaf atii Ummata Ethiopia miliona 100 olitti beekna.

Amharri Ummatni isaanii miliona 27tti isaan shallagatan sanayyuu akka soba tahee beekuu turan.

Ammahoo laata?

Shane media network

Qabsooytuu fi Miseensa Hawwisoo ABO Adde Gammachiiftuu Orfoo yeroo Dirree Qabsootti sirbitu.Jemal Ahmed