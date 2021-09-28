Ararso Bikila now officially member of PP

No more cheating! no more confusion!

Yes, because it is only PP members that can be part of Shimelis Abdisa’s cabinet. And Ararso Bikila has joined PP officially after his group has already destabilized the OLF leadership activities at the organization’s main office in Gullalle, Addis Ababa.

Nobody trusted the Ararso Bikila splinter group after they have clandestinely joined the arch – enemy of the Oromo people’s struggle for self-determination, the tyrant Abiy Ahmed’s PP group

It is to be remembered that the ruling Prosperity party (PP) imprisoned all leaders and members of OLF and OFC the two most popular Oromo political organizations and competed alone in its sham election held in June 2021, in which it took all contested seats (513 out of 537) in Oromia regional council.

According to their constitution the party that took the majority seats in election appoints the cabinet ministers and forms the ruling government of the regional administration.

Wakjira Gudeta Beshir