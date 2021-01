Araarsaa Mardaasaa poolisoota Oromiyaa kanneen shanee waliin hidhata qaban 1000 irratti tarkaanfiin fudhatamuu EBCtti himanii jiru.

The UN Security Council must create the International Criminal Tribunal for Ethiopia and Eritrea (ICTEE) to bring to justice Abiy Ahmed, Demeke Mekonen and Isaias Afeworki and all those responsible for the ongoing genocide in Tigray, Oromia, and BeniShangul – Gumuz regions in Ethiopia, in which thousands of Oromos, Tegarus and Gumuz people are being massacred by Abiy Ahmed and Isaias Afwerki’s forces.