APP Higher Officials Discuss Current National, Regional Issues

Addis Ababa, August 10, 2020 (FBC) – Amhara Prosperity Party higher officials are discussing current affairs at National and Regional levels.

The meeting is focused at appraising achievements and identifying challenges in the reform activities at regional and national levels, and seeking possible solutions to address the bottlenecks accordingly.

The meeting is also expected to pass decisions that help address issues related to maintenance of peace, public security and rule of law, among others, it is indicated.

Political Measures will be taken to fix bottlenecks to be identified through the meeting that kicked off today, it is learned.