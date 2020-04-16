AP report claims China knew of pandemic danger in Wuhan even as officials downplayed risk of virus

By James Griffiths, CNN



Hong Kong (CNN) New questions are being raised over just when China understood the potential severity of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, and how long the country’s leaders sat on critical information that might have helped stave off a global pandemic.

According to a new report by the Associated Press , based on leaked documents from a confidential teleconference with China’s National Health Commission, China’s leaders allegedly failed to notify the public about the looming crisis during a critical six-day period despite their own internal evidence painting a dire portrait. That six day delay is alleged to have resulted in more than 3,000 people becoming infected in China, laying the groundwork for an outbreak that has swept the world.

The internal documents show that even as officials were downplaying the potential risk of the virus in public, a top Chinese health adviser warned it was “the most severe challenge since SARS in 2003 and is likely to develop into a major public health event.”

In particular, the AP’s report alleges that Chinese officials had evidence of clusters of cases suggesting human-to-human transmission on January 14. While Wuhan officials did say on January 15 that the possibility of such transmission “cannot be excluded,” it was not until January 20 that China said publicly that it was definitely taking place and urged greater caution to avoid infection.

Chinese government spokespeople have consistently denied accusations the government covered up key information, even as Beijing has faced increasing criticism from Washington and elsewhere for its alleged lack of transparency early on in the pandemic.