Announcing Theme 2022 OSA Mid-Year Virtual Conference

March 26-27

“Avenues from Crisis toward Stability in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa”

Ethiopia’s current crisis poses risks beyond its borders, threatening the entire Horn of Africa region. Economic conditions are deteriorating, civil war persists and the state is collapsing. This year OSA has selected to bring scholarship and analysis to bear on the prospects for the region to move away from crisis toward stability.

Broadly, the speakers and attendees of the conference will address the following major questions: 1) What were the underlying demands of the Oromo youth during the 2014-2018 #OromoProtests, and how was that non-violent movement organized? 2) How was the move toward peace and stability thwarted since 2018, and who were/are key actors in the process? 3) How does the war in Ethiopia affect the Horn countries and what interconnections exist between the instability in Ethiopia and emerging crises in the region? 4) What is the cost if the bulk of the Oromo and other dominated people are excluded from the process of future planning? 5) What are the Oromo demands and positions in the quest for a transition from chaos to stability in Ethio and the Horn?

It is incumbent upon scholars and analysts of the Oromo and of the region to examine how and why the transition to democracy failed following the peaceful transition of power in 2018 in order to examine with equal diligence the alignment of factors required to get the region on track for the kind of peace that is not only the cessation of hostilities but also that leads to measurable improvement of the lives of the majority of the region’s population.

There are many dimensions of this topic.At this mid-year conference, OSA will devote Day One, Saturday, to a focus and update on the broad condition of Oromo and other sidelined peoples of the Horn, looking through the lenses of art, advocacy, and women’s strategies in confronting inequality.

Day Two of the conference will be devoted to raising and addressing what is required to accomplish a move from chaos to stability for the people in the country and the region.

Presenters and panelists will examine the character and the significance of the #OromoProtests in Ethiopia from 2014-2018 with an eye toward what the events of this period reveal about the proven capability within the grassroots populations to create avenues to peace. The accomplishment of that youth movement has not been fully understood nor appreciated globally. Eight years following the advent of this nonviolent resistance movement, the world seems to remain oblivious to the historic accomplishment of this unprecedented drive mounted by clandestinely organized youth demanding rights, freedoms and opportunities – opportunities that had been denied them by the previous regime. Looking at how the resistance was organized, what sectors of the society supported the youth, and what were their specific demands will be important to explaining the desire and capacity for introducing stability in a country facing crisis yet again.

Oromo youth maintained continuous resistance while garnering support from other nations and nationalists who joined the peaceful opposition to overthrow the previous repressive government. An essential component of this assessment is understanding and highlighting ways in which relying on social and cultural precepts the Oromo share with surrounding peoples produced a successful outcome. The strategies developed among youth to accomplish a civilian-led peaceful protest capable of bringing down the government and forcing change are little understood but they are key aspects to be scrutinized during the exchanges at this mid-year conference.

Accounting for what foiled the push for democracy and stability entails 1) identifying the key local and regional actors whose involvement derailed the transition, 2) ascertaining the strategic and ideological moves employed by international actors that contributed to the emergence of authoritarian rule in Ethiopia. How were the energized youth who brought such hope sidelined and silenced in the few years since?

Additionally, conference speakers and attendees are asked to explore critically the conditions necessary for another move from crisis toward stability region-wide. The current civil war and developing famine exacerbate the challenges in 2022. OSA invites a full examination of prospects for moving toward stability in the present calamity. Existing avenues include continued war, “relentless diplomacy” and advocacy, launching a comprehensive political settlement to take place that identifies and brings spokespeople for representative groups to participate in robust negotiation. Central to the theme of the conference is appraising which available avenues carry the likelihood of yielding concrete results.

A forum of experts and analysts from neighboring countries is asked to provide an opportunity to comment on the impact of the war and the position of the Oromo and neighboring peoples to bring change. Experts from Ethiopia’s neighbors will also connect the rise of authoritarianism in the region and its interconnected implications on peace and stability in the region. The wars have taken a significant toll on Ethiopia’s peoples in time and resources, economic damage and a tremendous loss of human life. Presenters will assess the extent to which war also delayed the bilateral partnership between Ethiopia and its neighboring countries, preventing them from competing on the global stage.

The conference assesses particular Oromo perspectives on the crisis, such as, what are the repercussions for Ethiopia and the Horn if the Oromo and other constituent peoples are excluded from participation in building the future. What can be expected if the Ethiopian regime continues to try to consolidate power by sidelining Ethiopia’s majority from its political affairs? It appears to be a recipe for weakening/endangering Ethiopia and threatening the Horn counties and international interests. Ethiopia has now become embroiled in a full-scale civil war that reverberates throughout the Horn. Is one avenue for stability including the majority stakeholders in every aspect of the Ethiopian political decision-making process?

Other avenues to be explored are mounting a transition to democratic order through self-determination of nations and nationalities that guarantees them the right to decide their future. In order for any of these transitions to be proposed and considered, what conditions must be in place? Several conditions can be identified such as ending the continued military command posts throughout the country, as well as enforced conscription and drone attacks on civilians, protecting political parties’ rights providing space to implement their policy.

Ethiopia moved from crisis and opened the door to stability a short four years ago. This conference will engage a wide range of thinkers and observers to examine whether and how the diverse peoples of the country could manage to do it again. Given its history, the fragile condition of the country, and the nature of the current regime, Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa region will benefit from insight on this theme.

Call for Papers: Completed papers and presentations related to this theme are welcome if submitted by March 15, 2022.

Please send completed contributions to oromostudiesassociation@gmail.com. You will be notified immediately whether your submission is accepted and invited to participate in a Zoom call to test connectivity and, if possible, to meet fellow panelists.

Dr. Ebissa Ragassa