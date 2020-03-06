Announcement: Oromian National Conference On Human Rights

March 6, 2020

Hiriira Guddicha Hawaasa Oromoo Washington Dc March 13,2020

We, Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations and individual proponents of Human Rights, residing in North America, Europe and Australia are collaboratively organizing ‘Oromian National Conference On Human Rights’, to be held in Washington DC, from March 13 to March 15, 2020.

Delegates from more than 20 Oromo Organizations, community leaders and individual citizens and friends of Oromia shall participate on the Conference. The goal of the Conference is to deliberate on the current dire situation in Oromia and create a formal collaborative consortium of all Oromo Organizations to advocate for the
voiceless victims of injustices in Oromia and beyond. You are cordially invited to join us at the address:

Northwestern High School
7000 Adelphi Rd
Hyattsville, MD 20782

This message is approved by the following Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations:

  1. Bilal Oromo Dawa Center
  2. Canaan Oromo Evangelical Church
  3. Global Gumii Oromia
  4. Global Oromo Advocacy Group
  5. Gumii Waaqeffannaa Addunyaa
  6. Horn of Africa Genocide Watch
  7. Human Rights League of the Horn of Africa
  8. International Oromo Women’s Organization
  9. International Qeerroo Support Group
  10. Mana Kiristaanaa Fayyisaa Addunyaa
  11. Oromia Support Group
  12. Oromo Communities’ Association of North America
  13. Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Church of Washington DC Metropolitan Area
  14. Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Mission Society
  15. Oromo Human Rights and Relief Organization
  16. Oromo Legacy, Leadership and Advocacy Association
  17. Oromo Lutheran Church of Baltimore
  18. Oromo Parliamentarians Council
  19. Oromo Political Prisoners Association
  20. Oromo Studies Association
  21. Spring of Life Pentecostal Oromo Church
  22. Tawfiq Islamic Center
  23. United Oromo Evangelical Church

