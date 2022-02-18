ANM+prosperity+EZEMA] are participating; Are they the Opposition Party leaders or members of the prosperity Party? “Side from the ongoing African Union and European Union joint conference, seeing the leaders of the ruling party and the 2 opposing parties representing Ethiopia together shows how hopeful the political center of our country is “In America Ethiopian Ambassador Ambassador Fitsum Arega [ANM+prosperity+EZEMA] by participating!! The group that was formed in 1966 to demolish the royal regime, which was created as a moving force for the revolution movement, had two of our main goals. Land for the founder and nationalities equality rights!!

Derg (Military government) who took the power of the king by taking down the rule of the king, but by answering only the question of land, he chose to put aside the question of ethnicities and nationalities and equality and to carry out a dictatorial system. When the Derg leader government realized that the country is out of control, the Derg leader established the question of ethnicity, democracy and freedom (1978/79). Yet he didn’t save him from failure. Eritrean is divided and the country has become a land locked country. For the first time, the change that was found in the struggle of nationalities has been captured!!

In 1983, the force that was controlled by the power of defeat Derg and to make the question of equality, freedom and democracy come true, a new constitution was approved by the representatives of nations and nationalities. However, EPRDF has failed to implement the constitution properly: by extending the constitution to few individuals or groups: because there is no expected question of democracy, freedom and equality, the question of self-administration in Oromia, Sidama and Wolaitaw ….. Next, EPRDF in the public struggle 2010 E.C. E.D.F. took control of its power!! If the question of ethnicities and nationalities is covered for the second time without getting a full answer!!

The government that is controlled by the youth struggle and led by the prosperity leader of the youth has corrected the mistakes of EPRDF, by answering the question of identity, self-administration, equality and democracy and making the nationalities without identity questions of ethnicities and nationalities, instead of renewing the statue of emperors to return the country to its place before 1966. Instead of holding a clear line, he started a foundation to restore unity with the unified people secretly. They created a union!! The change that was found in the struggle of national nationalities has been stolen for the third time!! Just like the royal regime made Eritrea to be divided, the prosperous regime (old system thinking) has made Tigray to be divided!! There is no peace and stability in the whole country. The news of displacement of citizens and destruction of property is becoming common!!

Since the 1960s, there have been three changes in Ethiopian politics in ethnicities and nationalities, but all three have been removed. Even the haters couldn’t lead the country calmly and they won’t live in the future!! Because every time citizens learn they don’t get back from asking for their rights!!

Therefore, to get out of the circle we have, the discussions held at the country level and the commissions that are formed to solve the problems we need should be free from discrimination. It is enough to look at the events that have happened since the 1960s as it is impossible to develop a country with groups with the same mindset. This country can only be settled by answering the questions of ethnicities and nationalities properly. It is only by making nationalities and nationalities without any question of ethnicity. Prosperity can lead this country not by carrying ANM and EZEMA who have the same mindset but by having an inclusive mindset!! Tamiru L Kitata #Ethiopia: #Italy pledges 20 million birr to support #Assosa Marble Park and Assosa Marble Training Camp Takele Uma Banti , Minister of Mines and Petroleum, said that in a meeting with Agostino Palese, Ambassador of #Italy to Ethiopia, Italy has “agreed to provide 20 million birr to be used to support a Marble Park to be built in Assosa, as well as Assosa Marble Training Camp.” Furthermore, Ethiopian trainees in marble profession will travel to Italy from next week to receive training, Takele said. #Assosa is the capital city of #BenishagulGumuz regional state.