An Open Letter to Obbo Lemma Megersa from a concerned Oromo

By Malkaa Guutuu, March 21, 2020

I’m an Oromo nationalist from the Machaa sub-group. I’m writing this short letter to ask you to resign from the government of Abiy Ahmed, who has declared a genocidal war on the Oromo of Machaa, Guji and Borana.

I’m not going to waste your time by making an exhaustive case as to why I’m asking you to resign from the nominal position that you are occupying in Abiy’s government. That is unnecessary. Millions are waking up to how low the prime minister is willing to sink, in order to inflict damage on segments of the Oromo population that resisted his agenda of defeating Oromo nationalism. When the whole world is coming together and doing all it can to stop the spread of the covid-19 pandemic, your boss has turned off electricity, water, telephone and internet services to millions of people in Western Oromia, as a continuation of his genocidal war in the region, revealing his fascistic proclivity that is only matched by his ignorance.

I know enough not to put any faith in a political player of your history and background (after all you served – in a significant capacity – a regime that brutalized millions of our people), and I never, for once, bought into the politically-motivated and crafted ‘Team Lemma’ hype that seduced the masses, including some learned folks. But, I believe that you have some decency and humanity left in you that you can’t possibly continue to enable a regime which – in concert with horrid characters near and far – has declared an open season on the Oromo people. I don’t believe you knew what you were getting into, when you accepted the scheme that supplanted you as the chairman of the ex-Oromo People’s Democratic Organization, paving the way for Abiy Ahmed to become a leader of the country. Millions appreciated your gesture to step aside, perhaps thinking that you could serve the Oromo constituency better if you remained the Chief Government Officer of the region. We all know now how that turned out for you and the people you might have thought you were going to serve.

Your de facto political divorce with Abiy – which became public knowledge when you announced to the Voice of America that you were not on board with the so-called Medemer gibberish the prime minister is pushing – was received with some fanfare among the Oromo people. The jackals must have made the circles to intimidate you to remain silent in the face of incredible crimes that are being committed against your kinfolk in Wollega by Abiy Ahmed and his henchmen. You must know that your deafening-silence regarding the ongoing crime in Oromia will NOT absolve you when some form of justice prevails in the country.

Therefore, if you have enough rationality for self-preservation, and any humanity left in you to oppose the suffering of people in Western and Southern Oromia; you SHOULD openly and publicly distance yourself from Abiy’s calamitous agenda and RESIGN effective immediately. You have no time to waste.

Sincerely,

Malkaa Guutuu