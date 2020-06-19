An Ethiopian Dilemma: Political Transition, Human Rights and Constitutional Crisis

ይሄን በቀለ (እና መሰል የኦሮሞ መሪዎች) ይገደሉልን ዓይነት ጥያቄዎች መስማት እየተለመደ መጥቶአል። (በዚህ ውይይት ወቅት በሕዝብ አስተያየት መስጫው የሚፈሰው የስድብ መዓትም ይሄንኑ ያሳያል።)

የኦሮሞ መገደልም በተግባርም ተስፋፍቶ ቀጥሏል። ‘በየቀኑ እንገደላለን’ እንደሚል መጽሐፉ… በንግግር በሚፈጸም የኃይል ተግባር (በ discursive violence)ም ሆነ በድርጊት በሚፈጸም የኃይል ተግባር፣ ኦሮሞና ኦሮሞነት የግድያና የሽብር ጥቃት ኢላማ (target) መሆኑ ቀጥሏል።

የኢዜማው ተወካይ፣ አቶ የሺዋስ ይሄንን የ’ይገደል’ ጥሪ ማውገዝ እንኳን ሳይችል እንዳልሰማ በዝምታ አልፎታል። በዚህም፣ ለኢዜማ፣ የኦሮሞ መገደል ምንም ግድ እንደማይሰጠው፣ እንዲያውም እንደ ሚደግፈውና እንደሚያስተባብረው በተዘዋዋሪ (በዝምታው) አረጋግጧል። ይሄም፣ ኢዜማዎች፣ ትግላቸው ሁሉ፣ ኢትዮጵያን ከኦሮሞ ‘የመታደግ’ ጭንቀት (supremacist anxiety) የወለደው እንጂ፣ የመብት፣ የፍትህ፣ የዴሞክራሲ እና የሰላም ናፍቆት ያመጣው እንዳልሆነ (በድጋሚ) አጋልጧል።

በንግግሩም ቢሆን፣ የምርጫ ቦርድን፣ የሰብአዊ መብት ኮሚሽንን፣ የመከላከያንና ደህንነትን እንደተሻሻሉ በመጥቀስ ሲያወድሱ ተደምጧል።

‘ምርጫ ማስፈጸም አልችልም’ በማለት ሕገ-መንግሥታዊ ግዴታውን የገፋውን ምርጫ ቦርድ ማወደሱ፣ ከብልጥግና ጋር ተባብሮ፣ “ምርጫ እናደርጋለን” ብሎ የሚንቀሳቀሰውን የትግራይ ክልል የሚያስፈራራውን የምርጫ ቦርድ፣ ‘ጥሩ ጅምር ነው’ ብሎ ማወደሱ፣ ከዚህም አልፎ፣ ምርጫ እንዲደረግ የሚፈልጉ ኃይሎችን ለማጣጣል መሞከሩ፣ ኢዜማ፣ ምን ያህል የብልጥግና ማበርተኛ እንደሆነ፣ ምርጫ ቦርድም የኢዜማ የግሉ ቦርድ እንደሆነ፣ እና ኢዜማ በኢትዮጵያ ማየት የሚፈልገው ዴሞክራሲያዊ ሽግግር ሳይሆን ጭቆናን ማስቀጠል ብቻ እንደሆነ አስረግጧል።

በኦሮሚያና በቅማንት ላይ እየደረሰ ያለውን ጭፍጨፋና መንግስታዊ የሽብር ተግባር “በአውዱ ከታየ፣ ተገቢ ነው” በሚል ሰው (በዶክተር ዳንኤል) የሚመራውን የሰብዓዊ መብት ኮሚሽን ‘መልካም ጅምር’ ነው ማለቱም፣ ኮሚሽኑም የኛ ነው፤ እንደማለት ነው። ለኢዜማ፣ የኦሮሞና የሌሎቹ ሕዝቦች መብት መጣሱም ትክክል ነው፣ እያለ እንደሆነ ግልጽ አድርጓል።

በሕዝቦች ላይ ጦርነት አውጆ፣ ሰላማዊ ሕዝቦችን እየፈጀ፣ ዕለት ተዕለት እያዋከበ፣ ቤት ንብረታቸውን እያቃጠለ ያለን የመከላከያ ሠራዊትና የጸጥታ ኃይል ማሞጋገሱም፣ ያው ኦሮሞና እነሱ የማይወዱአቸው ሕዝቦች ላይ የሚወሰዱ የዘር ማጥፋት እርምጃዎችን እንደሚደግፉ፣ አልፈውም እንደሚያስተባብሩ አረጋግጧል።

ባጠቃላይ፣ ይሄ ውይይት፣ የኢዜማና የቤት የለሽ ፖለቲካ አራማጆች ሁሉ ፍላጎታቸው፣ ህልማቸው፣ ትግላቸው ሁሉ፣ ግቡ፣ ዴሞክራሲ፣ ፍትህ፣ መብቶች የሚከበሩበት ሥርዓት መመሥረት ሳይሆን፣ በአገር አንድነት ሥም (እያምታቱ)፣ እነሱ ቁንጮ የሚሆኑበትን የጭቆናና የግፍ ሥርዓትን ማቆም ብቻ መሆኑን ግልፅ አድርጎ አሳይቶአል።

በዚህም፣ ኢዜማ ጸረ-ሕዝብ፣ ጸረ-መብት፣ እና ጸረ-ዴሞክራሲ ቡድን እንደሆነ በድጋሚ አረጋግጧል። በትንሹ፣ ጸረ-ኦሮሞ መሆኑን በገሃድ አሳይቶናል።

በውይይቱ ሂደት፣ በአስተያየት መስጫው ላይ ሲፈስ የነበረው በበቀለና በኦሮሞ ላይ የተነጣጠረው የስድብና የእርግማን መዓትም፣ ኢትዮጵያ (እና የሃበሻ የሚድያ ተቋማት ሁሉ) ለኦሮሞና ‘ለሌሎቹ’ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝቦች፣ የግድያ፣ የስድብ፣ የጥላቻ፣ እና የውርደት መቀበያ አውድማ (fields of death, insult, hatred, and humiliation) ብቻ መሆናቸውን ግልጽ አድርጓል።

ከምንም በላይ፣ ኢዜማና የአብይ ብልጥግና (እንዲሁም ሌሎቹ ማህበርተኞቻቸው)፣ የኦሮሞ ሕዝብ ጠላት መሆናቸውን አረጋግጧል።

እነዚህን ደግሞ፣ ዛሬ እንታገላቸዋለን፣ ነገም እንፋረዳቸዋለን። አብይና መንጋውን ለማስወገድ፣ ጸረ-ሕዝብ ውጥኑንም ለማፍረስና ለማምከን፣ ከማናቸውም ኃይሎች ጋር ተባብረን እንሠራለን።

#አብይ_መወገድ_አለበት። #Abiy_must_go!



Ahadu Radio & TV/ አሐዱ ሬዲዮ እና ቴሌቪዥን

The Sidama Nation Breaks the Backbone of Anti-Federalist Forces in Ethiopia by Becoming the 10th National Regional State.

June 18, 2020

The Sidama nation has proved the unity of purpose whose goal is a national quest for genuine self-rule is a potent weapon- capable of dismantling the foundations of; and disables the capacity of the abusive rulers to bring them to their knees. The Sidama nation has done this today; on June 18, 2020. Apparently, to see this day, tens of thousands of Sidama people have sacrificed their precious lives. The struggle of the nation for self-rule predates 1900s and has costed a great deal of lives whose sacrifices is no more in vain. The ghosts of our ancestors- old and recent young victims who have selflessly given their lives for our national causes will rejoice today. Their ultimate sacrifices are not in vain as the nation heroically snatches its rights from the hands of the oppressors.

An extremely disciplined and patient, the Sidama nation has been repeatedly instigated to be engaged in the war against those who live with them in their land. The nation however repeatedly aborted the plots of the enemies in the faces of government coordinated violence and state-terrorism to be where it is today.

The Sidama civilians were executed time and time again as part of government’s and unionists plot to abort the Sidama’s stride toward self-rule. The nation didn’t flinch from its position as it remained united.

For the last 28 years in particular, the Sidama civilians were executed in broad day lights as they were seeking genuine self-rule as per the constitution of the country. For example, the Sidama Loqqee massacre of May 24, 2002 has claimed the lives of over 69 civilians. The Sidama civilians were massacred by EPRDF (PP’s) army and security forces as they were peacefully marching for these very purposes. Between 1993 and late 2017 over 150 Sidama were executed demanding these rights. Tens of thousands were unlawfully incarcerated between the indicated periods. Due this, tens of thousands of Sidama families were left without father, mother, uncle, sister or grandparents.

Sadly, the worst barbaric crime has been committed on Sidama nation since April 2018 after the incumbent has assumed power following the Oromo revolution that has significantly contributed to the current change after costing the lives of over 5,800 Oromo youth (Qeerroo). Since the incumbent has assumed power, his regime has committed two separate massacres in Sidama land as part of its scaremongering campaign. His regime has executed over 67 Sidama civilians following the Sidama New Year (Fichchee) June 2018. Additionally, following the deadline of the Sidama demand for a national regional self-rule (the highly anticipated victory that came into effect today), the incumbent regime’s army has executed between 157 and over 174 Sidama civilians who had no weapons to cause any problem- by incarcerating between 5,600 and 7,000 civilians. Based on these figures, we can argue that the incumbent is more dangerous than his predecessors as he has executed more Sidama civilians in less than 2 years than all its predecessors’ 27 years tally combined.

The objective is stopping the Sidama nation from moving toward self-realisation- the ambition that contradicts with the unionist PM whose unionist advisers and entourages can’t bear seeing any nation in Ethiopia free from the bondage of their oppression. The Sidama nation heroically defied odds to break their criminal backbone.

The Sidama nation has broken the bondage of slavery for the first time since 1890s to become the 10th national regional state in Ethiopia as of June 18, 2020. Scarifying tens of thousands of precious lives- the nation has defied odds as it has heroically stridden towards national self-realisations. Kudos for the Sidama nation! Kudos for the Sidama nation for saving the aspirations of nations and nationalities whose beliefs in equality is based on genuine federalism in Ethiopia.

Now the business is started. We call upon all the oppressed and federalist nations and nationalities in Ethiopia to be unconditionally united to save Ethiopia that we, the oppressed nations and nationalities rebrand to create the country that caters the interest of all her stakeholders unlike the one the oppressors have created and imposed on us all.

Finally, we call the unconditional unity of the Sidama nation across the board- both within the country and in Diaspora to come together to build our region hand in hand. We call upon all Sidama people to stand firm with their belief in national unity (Sidaamima) to be able to stand out as an exemplary national regional state that came into existence with the huge sacrifices of our people. You proud nation, you made the federalist forces proud!

All the Sidama Martyrs:-

Your sacrifice has brought today’s victory.

As Your pain has brought our joy.

And

Your agony has given the nation,

Hope, positive dream and national imagination

We solemnly honour you all generation after generation!

June 18, 2020

Sidama National Liberation Front -SNLF