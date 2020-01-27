Amnesty Condemn Ethiopia’s Crack Down on Opposition Supporters Under Nobel peace Prize Laureate Abiy Ahmed.

Ethiopia: Authorities crack down on opposition supporters with mass arrests

(amnesty)—Amnesty International has confirmed that at least 75 supporters of the Oromo Liberation Front

(OLF) were arrested over the weekend from various places in different parts of Oromia Regional State, as Ethiopian authorities intensify the crackdown on dissenting political views ahead of the general elections

Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa

“The return of mass arrests of opposition activists and supporters is a worrying signal in Ethiopia. These sweeping arrests risk undermining the rights to freedom of expression and association ahead of the 2020 elections,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa.

Arrests took place across the state including in Finchawa town in West Guji Zone of Oromia, and Shambu town in Horo-Guduru Wallaga Zone of Oromia.

Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa

Among those arrested was Chaltu Takele, a prominent political activist. Police broke into her parents’ home in Shambu town, Horo-Guduru Wellaga at 5am on 26 January and arrested her. She is detained at the Shambu Police Station.

Chaltu Takele spent more than eight years in prison between 2008 and 2016 after being accused of being a member of the Oromo Liberation Front, which the Ethiopian government had listed as a “terrorist organization”. The Ethiopian Parliament delisted OLF and other political opposition groups from being proscribed terrorist groups in 2018. Chaltu was also arrested and briefly detained in 2017, and again 2019 while she was pregnant.

The weekend arrests are the latest in a long line of mass arrests of opposition activists. The Ethiopian police and military have been rounding up people for “rehabilitation training” since February 2019. After spending time in various military and police detention centres, most were released between September and November 2019.

Amnesty’s also confirmed that among those arrested was Chaltu Takele, a prominent political activist. “Police broke into her parents’ home in #Shambu town, Horo-Guduru Wellaga at 5am on 26 January and arrested her. She is detained at the Shambu Police Station,”the statement said. pic.twitter.com/zVyNf9skhn — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) January 27, 2020

OMN: Oduu Guyyaa (Amajji 27, 2020)

የዶ/ር ገመቹ መገርሳ ልብ የሚነካ ምሳሌ!

(FIB, OMN- 17/5/12)

———————————————————

“አንድ ሰው ልብሱን አውልቆ ዳር አስቀምጦ ዋና ሊዋኝ ወደ ወንዝ ገባ። እየዋኘ መሃል ደርሶ ወደ ልብሱ ሲመለከት አንድ ሌላ ሰው እርሱ ዳር አስቀምጦት የመጣውን ልብሱን ለብሶ ሲሄድ አየ። አይኑን ማመን አቃተው። እየዋኘ ወደ ዳር ወጣና ራቁቱን ሆኖ ሌባውን በሩጫ ተከተለው። ልክ ወደ ሌባው ሲቃረብ ሌሎች ሰዎች ደረሱና ለሌባው አገዙ። ባለ ልብስ ራቁቱን ነውና ማንም ሊያምነው አልቻለም። እንዲያውም እብድ ነው ብለው ገምተውታል። ሌባው ደግሞ የሀቀኛውን ልብስ ለብሶ ዘንጦ ኖሮ ታመነ።

——-

የኦሮሞ ጉዳይም እንዲሁ ነው የሆነው። መሬቱን፣ሀብቱን፣ንብረቱን ሁሉ ተዘርፎ ራቁቱን ቀርቷል። ራቁቱን ስለሆነ ቢጮህ የሚያምነው አልተገኘም። እንደ እብድ እየቆጠሩት ነው። ሌባውና ዘራፊው ግን ባለሀብት መስሎ ይታያል። የኦሮሞን ሀብት ስለለበሰ በብዙዎች ታምኗል።

ኦሮሞ ግን ሰሚ ቢያጣም ሀቅ አለው፣ኦሮሞን ግብዞች እንደ እብድ ቢቆጥሩትም እርሱ እብድ አይደለም። ሀብቴን ተዘርፌያለሁ ብሎ ሲጮህ “የጥላቻ ንግግር” ይሉታል። ተበድያለሁ ሲል “የጥላቻ ንግግር” ይሉታል። የኦሮሞ ነገር እንዲህ ነው የሆነው!

ሀቅ ካላሸነፈ ሰላም አይኖርም!”

Don’t blame ‘televalgelitsts’ and ‘prophets’. They have done nothing wrong, they never asked to be related to Abiy and his fantasy Neo-Naftenga, Neo-Liberal political fantasy. Abiy is employing the art of deceiving he learnt from ‘prosperity gospel’ in politics,

Abiy has literally ‘anointment oil’ and cadres have to come take drop like a polio vaccine to fight against ‘negative thinking’ and ‘multiply their embezzling and cadre power’

(inbox)

“Janaral Asamminoo Xigeen ajjeefamus kaayyoo inni qabatee ka’ee Abiyyi itti fufsiisaa jira. Asamminoon Oromoo bakka waggaa 500 duraatti deebiseen aangoo harka Amaaraatti galcha jedhee yaade ture. Kanaafis miliishaa kumaatamaan leenjisee qopheeffatus karaatti hafe. Gama biraan, garaagarummaa inni Abiyyi waliin qabu aangoo qofa tureef eerga inni ajjeefamee booda Abiyyi mul’atuma jeneraalichaa itti fufsiisee jira. Fknf, Abiyyi miliishota Asaamminoo irraa dhaaluun unifoormii RIB itti uwwisee Wallaggatti bobbaasuun Oromoo cabsaa jira. Miliishonni kun jibba Oromoo fi olaantummaa Amaaraa deebisuuf waan leenji’aniif uummata keenya irratti badii hamaa hojjechuurraa duubatti kan hin deebine. Dubbii qondaalli MN Amaaraa obbo Amaaree Alaamirroo dubbate ‘naannoon Amaaraa WBO balleessuuf hojjechaa jira’ jedhes dhugaa kana akka ibsu tilmaamuu dandeenya. Hubadhaa Abiyyiif Asaamminoo adda kan godhu, tooftaa Amaara ta’anii Oromoo cabsuu yaaluu fi Oromoo fakkaatanii Oromoo diiguudha.

Walumaa galatti, duulli wallaggaa duula Oromoo cabsuun sirna nafxanyaa deebisanii gadi dhaabuudha. Nafxanyichi kana raawwachiisaa jirummoo Abiyyi!”