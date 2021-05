Ammee! Kolonel Gammachuu Ayyaanaa Dabalatee Hidhamtoonni Siyaasaa Isa Waliin Jiran Bilisaan Akka Gad Lakkifaman M/Murtii Ajajeera!!! Ajajni Kun Ni Kabajamaa Laata!?

(an #Oromo whole way of life) over the past 50 years and wrote a book. His second edition of the book will come out soon. He gave an interview back in April 2019 saying “..Geda is whole way of life, a philosophy of life, it’s an organization built on the human life course from childhood until old age, you have a place in Geda. You progess from one 8 year period to the next, methodically and each stage you have certain responsibilities associated with that stage. You become a herder at one stage, then you have your first initiation around adolescence. The first initiation is very important, it lasts for 4 years. They’re inducted into office, electe their leaders, they elect their leaders who are going to come to power 21 years later in advance while they’re in that position, they’re heads of thier own generation so they learn to govern but they’re being vetted, they’re being checked out during that period to see if they’re WORTHY OF THE OFFICE. If you qualify after 21 years, then you manage to become Abba Geda and head of the institution for a period of 8 years.”