#Ammee! Kolonel Gammachuu Ayyaanaa Dabalatee Hidhamtoonni Siyaasaa Isa Waliin Jiran Bilisaan Akka Gad Lakkifaman M/Murtii Ajajeera!!! Ajajni Kun Ni Kabajamaa Laata!?
Koloneel Gammachuu Ayyaanaa Dabalatee hidhamtootni Siyaasaa Oromoo 16 manni murtii Bilisaan lakkise. [SQ-Caamsaa 17/2021]
Hidhamtoota Siyaasaa Oromoo mana Hidhaa Qilinxootti hidhamanii jiran Galmee namoota baayyiini isaanii 21 tahan guyyaa har’aa Caamsaa 17/2021 mana murtii Caffee Muudaatti dhiyyaatanii kan turan Yoo tahu hidhamtoota Siyaasaa 16 galmeen isaanii erga qoratee booda bilisaan akka bahan Yoo ajaju namoota shan shiraan akka himata isaanii of irraa ittisan ajajuus maddeen keenya oolmaa mana murtii Caffee Muusaa hordofaa turan nuuf himaniiru.
Hidhamtootni Siyaasaa kunneen waggaa 2019 kan hidhaman badii tokko malee shiraan Oromummaan yakka taheef waggaa lamaaf dararamaa kan turan Yoo tahu ammas namootni shan akka hin baane ajaja qaama tikaa irraa mana murtiitti himameen akka hidhamanii turan taasifamee jira.
Hidhamtootni Siyaasaa manni murtii Olaanaa federaalaa dhaddachi Caffee Muudaa bilsaan isaan baase Poolisii fi tikni ni lakkisa moo ni hidhee hanbisa akkuma hidhamtoota Siyaasaa biroo kan jedhus hordofnee ummataaf ni maxxansina.
መልካም ዜና
ኮሎኔል ገመቹ አያናን ጨምሮ በነሱ መዝገብ ስር ያሉ የ ፖለቲካ እስረኞች በ ነፃ እንዲወጡ ፍርድ ቤት አዙዋል።
የኦሮሞ ነፃነት ባንዲራ ትርጉም:
1, በባንዲራው መጀመሪያና መጨረሻ ላይ የሚገኘው ቀይ ቀለም ትርጉም፦ የኦሮሞ ልጆች ለነፃነት ሲሉ ያፈሰሱትን ደም ይወክላል፡፡
2, መሀከል ላይ የሚገኘው አረንጓዴ ቀለም፦ ልምላሜን ይወክላል
3, #ፀሀይ ፦ የነፃነት ምልክት
4, #ኦዳ ፦ ዲሞክራሲያዊ የሆነውን የኦሮሞ ገዳ ስርዓትና የኦሮሞን ህዝብ ሌሎችን አክብሮ በፍቅር የሚኖር መሆኑን ይገልፃል፡፡
5, #ቀይ ኮከብ፦ ባለአምስት አቅጣጫ ያለው ኮከብ የኦሮሞ ህዝብ ለሰላም፣ ለነፃነት፣ ለዲሞክራሲ፣ ለዕድገት፣ ለአንድነት የሚያደርገውን ትግል የሚገልፁ ናቸው፡፡ ይህ የነፃነት ባንዲራ እልፍ አዕላፍ የኦሮሞ ጀግኖች ተሰውተው ዛሬ ላይ ደርሷል፡፡
## Dábessá Gemelal
An Eritrean born #Professor by the name of #Asmarom_Legesse did an extensive study of the #Geda_system
(an #Oromo whole way of life) over the past 50 years and wrote a book. His second edition of the book will come out soon. He gave an interview back in April 2019 saying “..Geda is whole way of life, a philosophy of life, it’s an organization built on the human life course from childhood until old age, you have a place in Geda. You progess from one 8 year period to the next, methodically and each stage you have certain responsibilities associated with that stage. You become a herder at one stage, then you have your first initiation around adolescence. The first initiation is very important, it lasts for 4 years. They’re inducted into office, electe their leaders, they elect their leaders who are going to come to power 21 years later in advance while they’re in that position, they’re heads of thier own generation so they learn to govern but they’re being vetted, they’re being checked out during that period to see if they’re WORTHY OF THE OFFICE. If you qualify after 21 years, then you manage to become Abba Geda and head of the institution for a period of 8 years.”
This goes to show Oromo people were civilized way before Ethiopia existed and we have our own way of managing our home, neighborhood, education, Healthcare, governing etc.
OROMIA11: Jila Amerikaa, Haala Siyaasaa fi Filannoo Itophiyaa irratti Marii Profeser Mararaa Guddinaa waliin
