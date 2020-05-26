AMMA MAALTU HAFE ? #

The Oromo Needing to Contain Culture at Sub-state Level (Oromia), Power at State Level (Ethiopia) and Economy at Supra-state Level (Africa)!

Ob. Leencoo Lataa wrote recently on the importance of multi-national federation and how the trend in the Globe looks like. Nations are striving to contain three things (culture, power and economy) using different levels of adminstrative structures: sub-state level to contain their culture, state level to capture and keep power as well as supra-state integration to benefit economically. That is exactely what Oromo elites being led by Dr. Abiy are trying to achieve. Now, the Oromo are free to play our legitimate role in the world. We should be smart enough politically and be specialized to be active at different levels of Oromo politics:

– above all, the core of our politics is to liberate the heart of our nation – Finfinne, from Abyssinian domination and own it . For this purpose, we need politicians like Takele Uuma, being active at this level.

– then firstly, we have to promote, Oromo nationaists, who are commited to liberate and consolidate Gadaa Oromia to be free from any sort of allien influence, like what Galaasa Dilbo is striving.

– secondly, politicians like Marara Gudina are essential for integrity and unity of Great Oromia (democratic Ethiopia).

– thirdly, we should be accomodative of all Oromo and non-Oromo at the level of Greater Oromia (the Horn), which is actually advocated by Leenco Lataa.

– fourthly, Dr Abiy’s focus on Greatest Oromia (integrating Africa), with Finfinne as its political center should be encouraged.

– fifithly, we need Oromos like Fayyis Oromia, who are concentrating on Global Oromia, trying to see ourselves as world citizen and contributing our part. After all, the whole nations of the Globe are children of Adama and Hawan (Adam and Eve), who are Oromo (for the Oromo are stem of all humans).

I observed that certain Oromo nationalists are questioning the motive of Dr. Abiy regarding Oromo’s struggle for freedom. His emphasis on Ethiopia, rather than Oromia, made them to be sceptical. This is because of the fact that some Oromo nationalists have a conflict regarding which land to call “our country”. Which one is our country? Oromia (Biyya-Oromo)? Ethiopia (Biyya-Kuush)? Africa (Biyya-Kaam)? Actually, all the three are ours (Biyya-Keenya); it depends only at which level we are talking. The conflict mainly lies on claiming Ethiopia as our country. Part of Oromo nationalists vehemently reject this country as their own. In reality, Ethiopia is Tuulama Empire, not Habesha Empire as usually told. It was formed by an alliance of the Habeshanized Tuulama led by Emperor Menilik and the non-Habeshanized Tuulama led by General Goobana Daacee. These two leaders were founders of the present empire and majority of their army were Oromo. We can even call it Oromian Empire and now we need to transform this to Oromian (Ethiopian) union.

The difference between an empire and a union can be summarized as: “an empire is a dictatorial bringing together of nations by force; union is a democratic coming together of nations per free will.” Gadaa Oromian independence as advocated by some nationalists can happen, either if all our neighbours reject such a union by own free will and forge their independent countries or if Oromo people decide for such independence per referendum. EPP of Dr. Abiy prefers the first approach (let other minority nations go from us for we are majority at the center) and OLF opted for the second (let our people decide either for an independence or for a union)! Anyways, Biyya-Oromo is imperatively our country, Biyya-Kuush is optionally our country and Biyya-Kaam is inevitably our continent (also country); we can call the three levels Biyya-Keenya!

We also can call Biyya-keenya (our country) in double sense, considering Africa as our continent: both Biyya-Oromo (Oromia) and Biyya-Kuush (Ethiopia) are Biyya-keenya! Either of them or both of them can be the final result of our self-determination per referendum as planned by Oromo forces including the PAFD. As far as I am concerned, self-rule of Biyya-Oromo within shared rule of Biyya-Kuush is a pragmatic solution for the Oromo! The Oromo should concentrate only on consolidating the power in our mind and heart city – Finfinne. By doing this in our Finfinne, we can transform politics of the country, the region and the continent. That is why it is really a smart move from Dr. Abiy that he encourages the Oromo to have power in Finfinne and then liberate Gadaa Oromia (the Core), democratize Great Oromia (new Ethiopia), integrate Greater Oromia (the Horn) & federalize Greatest Oromia (African federation). Which ever size of area is adminstered or influenced from Finfinne can be called Oromia. So, we need to have Oromo politicians, who can play our beneficial role to promote Oromian politics. I encourage Oromo politicians to contain our culture in sub-state Oromia, power in state Ethiopia and economy in supra-state Africa. May Waaqa help us comprehend this!

Galatooma!

Source: fayyisoromia