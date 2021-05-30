Amhara Region Places Two Billion Br in War Recompense

May 30, 2021

Amhara Region Places Two Billion Br in War Recompense

May 29 , 2021
By HAWI DADHI
Since November last year, the civil war unabated in Tigray cost the Amhara regional budget billions of Birr, of which two billion Birr is requested as a recompense from the federal government, Fortune verified.

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The federal government has received a request…

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.