Amhara forces turning on Ethiopian Federal forces September 19, 2021 Amhara forces turning on Ethiopian Federal forces A new invasion and occupation of the Tigray region Ongoing fighting on outskirts of Gondar student captured Ethiopiain soldiers firing at mekkelle ጄኔራል መሀመድ ፈረጠጠ ! አጃቢው ተገድሏል – 50 አለቃው ከጉድጓድ ውስጥ ተማረከ -በጋሸና ቀበሮ ሜዳ ዋድላ ደላንታ ኮን አሁንተገኝ Ethiopia News Related Related Posts Ethiopian federal police forces forcefully kidnapped Wolaita nation’s leaders today.Ethiopian federal police forces forcefully kidnapped #Wolaita nation’s leaders today. OdeeffannooWalaayittaa Walaayittaanis Qabsoo eegale.Hoggantootni Isaanii osoo walgahiirra… Ethiopian Federal Forces have collapsed in Tigray, says a British researcherEthiopian Federal Forces have collapsed in Tigray, says a British researcher #Dubbiin HDn Dhimma #MCBO… Ethiopia: Eritrean forces in Amhara regionDeployment of Eritrean Troops to Gondar by Helicopters - Update from Dessie Front TDF -…
Be the first to comment