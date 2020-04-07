America just discovered the man who manufactured and sold the Corona virus to China. Charles Lieber



America just discovered the man who manufactured and sold the Corona virus to China. Dr. Dr. Charles Lieber, head of the Chemistry and Biology department at Havard University, USA. U.S.A He was arrested today according to US department sources.

Charles M. Lieber is an American chemist and pioneer in nanoscience and nanotechnology. In 2011, Lieber was named by Thomson Reuters as the leading chemist in the world for the decade 2000-2010 based on the impact of his scientific publications. Wikipedia

Nationality: American