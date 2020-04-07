America just discovered the man who manufactured and sold the Corona virus to China. Charles Lieber

April 7, 2020

America just discovered the man who manufactured and sold the Corona virus to China. Charles Lieber

America just discovered the man who manufactured and sold the Corona virus to China. Dr. Dr. Charles Lieber, head of the Chemistry and Biology department at Havard University, USA. U.S.A He was arrested today according to US department sources.

Charles M. Lieber is an American chemist and pioneer in nanoscience and nanotechnology. In 2011, Lieber was named by Thomson Reuters as the leading chemist in the world for the decade 2000-2010 based on the impact of his scientific publications. Wikipedia
BornApril 9, 1959 (age 60 years), Philadelphia, PA
NationalityAmerican
AwardsWolf Prize in ChemistryMORE
BooksNanowires: Building Blocks for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology
EducationStanford UniversityFranklin & Marshall College
Notable studentsHongjie DaiPeidong YangTeri W. OdomPhilip Kim

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.