All Amharas are Fano: Gedu Andargachew who is the leader of #Amhara Prosperity Party (PP)
has said “My people will not be slave back as long as I live, I am against Fano to be made weapons, #Fano is the protection of our people and our borders” It is not a terrorist group, all Amhara people are Fano.
What he has said is that we are all proud of all Amharas are proud.
How do you see it?
Nj. Ogaadenia media
