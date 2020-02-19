ALERTS! The bureaucratic and securocratic establishments of the govt in the state of Oromia, Ethiopia, are restricting OMN journalists from freely moving and reporting across different parts of Oromia, esp these days.

Yesterday, an OMN crew of journos and cameraman were blocked entry into the eastern Oromian town of Galamso where they were destined to report on a community organized public event there. Security men who did block the OMN crew there told to the crew members that “orders came from higher offices” to stop them reporting on the said public event.

Also yesterday, another team of OMN crew were blocked from entering and reporting on a public event organized in Sabbata, central Oromia. A journalist and cameraman were searched by security forces and all recorded contents stored in their pin-drives (flash disc memories) were forcible deleted and/or destroyed. Much like it happened in other cases, it appears that, in this case too, orders to restrict/block OMN reporters came top-down from ‘higher offices’ within the bureaucratic and securocratic establishments of the govt.

‪On a similar note, the distribution of Gulelle Post Magazine, the only Afaan Oromoo bi-weekly private magazine published and distributed in Oromia, is said to be hampered by govt security agents in various Oromian townships, as per the ground sources. ‬

#Ethiopia

