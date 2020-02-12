ALERTS! Mass detentions of unimaginable magnitude happening in central parts of Oromia over the last couple of days.

Targets appear to be the youth (Qeerroo) who are either in the leadership ranks/files or ordinary members of the two main Oromo opposition political parties, #OLF & #OFC. Are we back to square one already?

#Ethiopia

OMN: Oduu Guyyaa ( Gur. 12, 2020)

Warri amma walitti qabamee Bilxiginnaa jedhamu kun warruma akka Taayyee kana. Seera, kabajaa, namummaa, safuu, … hin beekan. Akkuma isaanii mijatetti malee akka ummataa tolutti wanti jedhu isaan bira hin jiru. Warra waliin dubbachuun danda’amuu miti. Warra marii beekuu miti. Funyaaniin dubbatu. Akkuma of godhanuu wallaanii jiru. Abiy akka waaqarraa ergames nama dhuunfaatti ni dubbata. Mootummaan baranaa tun tanuma addaati. Yeroon kun waan dabartu itti fakkaataa hin jiru. Abbootiin irree hundi isaanii akkanuma. Osoo bookkisan kufu. Dhumni isaanii garuu hin tolu. Walirraahis barachuu hin danda’an.

Raajii dhagahaa! Hiriira Gandummaa fi diigumsa obbolummaa har’a magaalaa jimmaatti qopheeffame irratti T-shirt Kuma soddomatu(3000)qopheeffame. Garuu namni offate maallaqaan bitamullee nama 300 caaluu hin dandeenye. Namni T-shirt 30000 uffatee fedhii jaraa guutu waan dhabameef kaabineen tokko miira aarii fi xiiqiin guutameen fiigaa mana ofiitti galee boraatii mana isaa keessa jirutti uffisee of qabbaneessuuf jedhee suuraa kaasee fb irratti maxxansee daran waliin fokkise.

Namni uffachuu didus boraatiin Koo uffachuu hin didu jedhegaa achumaan gowwichi……..

BILTSIGINNAAN dhala oromoo badii tokko malee manneen hidhaa keessatti haala kanaan dararaa jiru.

Wantii beekuu qabnu, waggoota 29 guutuu dhala keenya warrii dararaa ture, OPDO Maqaa BILTSIGINNAATI jijirattee jirtu tana dha.

Gochii isaan dhala oromoo irrattii dalagan yoomillee nu keessaa hin bahu.

Jawar should have challenged the entire idea of ‘citizenship’. As it stands, it is not ‘just paper’, it might determine his future; they might even ‘deport’ him.

In Oromo language, there is no word that is equivalent to ‘ኢትዮጵያዊ’. On most IDs, they write it as ‘Itiyoophiyaa’ or ‘Itiyoophiyaawi’, both of which absolutely make no sense. This is because they translate it from Amharic. In Oromo language, citizens are called Oromo (both singular and pluarl), the country is called Oromiyaa. Adjectives to describe ‘citizenship’ such as America(n), Ethiopia(n), Japan(ese) etc does not exist in Oromo language. ‘ዊ’ can’t be translated but the OPDO people do it anyway.

Oromo linguists, let us know if there is any possible way of saying Ethiopian in Oromo language. The entire idea of ‘citizenship’ as it is taken from its original Greek etymology (inhabitant of a city) and now applied, has no place in Oromo society. In our society, individuals don’t become citizens, they become members. They become members of their gosa, age group, gogeessa (party) and saba Oromo. What is important is not to translate and make some nonsense words in the name of conformity, what is important is to adhere to our values and linguistic rules while enshrining individual liberty and freedom that ‘becoming citizen’ would render. Biyya Oromiyaa Ethiopia’s electoral body seeks verification of activist Jawar’s citizenship https://t.co/gXHGvG4kdN — africanews (@africanews) February 12, 2020