Alert! all Oromos!

Mr Lencho Leta is recommending “law enforcement” activities by Abiy Ahmed government to stabilize Oromia.

Mr Lencho Leta has announced on OBN that a group that includes him will soon start touring Oromia to influence the Oromo public’s view to support Abiy Ahmed’s government that has been harassing, imprisoning, and killing thousands of Oromos and Oromo political leaders for the last 2+ years.

A group will start soon touring Oromia to confuse the Oromo people.

What is this law- enforcement activities? Full-fledged war? More killings??

OBN journalist; How can the incumbent government stabilize the political turmoil in the country?

Mr. Lencho Leta; The key for me is stabilizing Oromia, if you stabilize Oromia, it is the largest and the most

populace member of thefederation,stabilizing

the rest of Ethiopia will be much easier.

It is impossible to stabilize the rest of Ethiopia

while Oromia is destabilized.

Inorder to stabilize Oromia;

· Political actions are necessary and

· Some law enforcement activities are also necessary

The key is, how do Oromos view the current government?

On this Oromo public must reach a consensus. And very soon, I hope we will start a discussion throughout Oromia on these basic issues