Alemayehu Diro and all other Oromo political prisoners Many members of OLF and OFC top leadership like Abdi Regassa, Bekele Gerba, Micha’el Boran, Dejene Tafa, Jawar Mohammed, Kennesa Ayana, Mr. Alemayhu Diro, Dr. Hussein Kadir etc. and thousands of their members and supporters are languishing in prison cells of Abiy Ahmed today.

But Why? What crime did they commit different from that what Oromos have been struggling for during the TPLF/EPRDF rule? Why should Abiy Ahmed and his neftegna cohorts get free ride to kill and imprison Oromos/dissidents while TPLF has been condemned to hell for the same tyranny