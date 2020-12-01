Alemayehu Diro and all other Oromo political prisoners
Many members of OLF and OFC top leadership like Abdi Regassa, Bekele Gerba, Micha’el Boran, Dejene Tafa, Jawar Mohammed, Kennesa Ayana, Mr. Alemayhu Diro, Dr. Hussein Kadir etc. and thousands of their members and supporters are languishing in prison cells of Abiy Ahmed today.
But Why? What crime did they commit different from that what Oromos have been struggling for during the TPLF/EPRDF rule?
Why should Abiy Ahmed and his neftegna cohorts get free ride to kill and imprison Oromos/dissidents while TPLF has been condemned to hell for the same tyranny
“Alemayehu Diro studied economics (B.A in 1988) and Social Anthropology (M.A in 2004) at Addis Abeba University (AAU). He attended several international and national trainings in the field of development, conflict transformation and peace building, project cycle management, leadership, human rights, communication, micro finance, and gender, among others.
He worked as development practitioner in the civil society sector for nearly 20 years , of which he spent 13 years working for HUNDEE – Oromo Grassroots Development Initiatives as Program Operation Manager; two years with Forum for Oromo Studies; and five years working as General Manager for Network of Civil Society Organizations in Oromiya). He also worked as a freelance consultant for several local and international NGOs. He is the founding committee member of Oromia International Bank S.C., Oromia Insurance Company and Gutu Oromiya Business S.C. Alemayehu, 47, is married and is a father of six children.”
Addis Standard Editor
Addis Standard interviewed Alemayehu Diro about Irreecha September 2019.
Irreecha – The colors, the identity and the pride of Oromo nation – Addis Standard
Alemayehu Diro must be free!
All political prisoners must be free!
