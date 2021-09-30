Ammee..
Akkuma Shakkine PP’n Irreecha Cufaa Goote
Waan dabaati. Irreechi bara kanaa Uummata hundaaf banaa jechaa turan.Kijiba. Amma Namni gara Irreechaa deemu hundi Waraqaa darbiinsa Onaa fi Magaala kennameef yoo hin qabanne deemuu hin danda’u. Kan deemu Miseensota fi deeggartoota pp qofa. Irreechi PP’f Sodaa fi Cinqii akka ta’e ibsaa turre. Abbaan Gadaa Sirna Gadaas akka hin jirre amma namuu bareera. Sirni pp farra Eenyummaa Oromooti.
Via: Girmaa Nagaasaa Abbaa Duulaa
Ethiopia Expels NGO “Spies”
EP: In Amharic below
30 Sep 2021 – (EP) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia declared ”persona non grata” for seven individuals who have been working for some UN humanitarian agencies in Ethiopia for meddling in the internal affairs of the country.
They must leave the country within the next 72 hours.
የኢትዮጵያ መንግሥት በተባበሩት መንግሥታት የተለያዩ ኤጀንሲዎች ውስጥ የሚሰሩ 7 ግለሰቦች በ72 ሰዓት ውስጥ ኢትዮጵያን ለቀው እንዲወጡ አዘዘ፡፡
በውጭ ጉዳይ ሚኒስቴር ደብዳቤ እንዲወጡ የታዘዙት የመንግሥታቱ ባልደረቦች ባልተፈቀደላቸው የኢትዮጵያ የውስጥ ጉዳይ ሲሳተፉና ጣልቃ ሲገቡ የተገኙ ናቸው፡፡
