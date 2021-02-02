Akkamittan_Daandii_Qilleensa_Itoophiyaa_Seenuu_Dandayaa?

Gaaffii baay’een keessan dhuunfaan na gaafattan yoo jiraate, himan armaan olitti eeredha. Deebiisaas armaan gaditti ni argattu. Yeroodhaaf Covid-19 waliin wal qabatee qacarrii alaa dhaabnullee, deebinee bayyaannachaa akka deemneen itti fufuun keenya oola hin qabu.
Kanaaf bakkeewwan duwwaa hojiif ba’an, kara mar-sariitii dhaabbata keenyaa, www.ethiopianairlines.com jala dhaqxanii mata-duree ‘Career’ jedhu irratti cuqaasuun hordofuu ni dandeessu!
Waa’ee Afaanii ilaalchisee, #Ingiliffa danda’uun dirqama yemmuu ta’u, Afaan Amaariffaa dabalataan yoo beektanis isin hin miidhu; garuu sichi dirqama ta’uu hin danda’u! Ingiliffaan alatti, lammiin biyya keenyaa kamiyyuu afaan mataa isaanii dabalataan akka qaban waan beeknuuf, hundumti keenyayyuu sana laphee keenya keessatti ni kabajna.
Isin eegna!
The above statement is what has been coming to me privately from most of you.
Although we have suspended external employment due to COVID-19, it’s inevitable that we shall resume it as we keep on reviving from the hit of this pandemic.
As such, when we resume external employment, you can follow up all vacant places on our website: www.ethiopianairlines.com under the topic ‘career’.
Concerning language, it’s mandatory that you have all the four required skills of #English_language. Knowing #Amharic is also recommendable, but not mandatory! As long as you’re Ethiopian citizen, it’s obvious that you have your own mother tongues in addition to English and everyone of us knows and respects that!
We will wait for you!
Be the first to comment