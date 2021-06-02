Akka seerri Idil-Addunyaa (International law) jadhutti nama yakka waraanaa ummata nagaa irratti hojjate

In this picture, PM @AbiyAhmedAli is greeting a young man called #Habtom, during his visit in Djibout. Habtom has been a staff in the embassy of 🇪🇹 in Djibouti. He is now among the three Tigreans extradited from🇩🇯 as fugitve. pic.twitter.com/ApiB3J99pO
— Dawit Kebede (@dawitawramba) June 1, 2021
Eritrea embeds deeper in Ethiopia’s conflict system.
Oromia is a new theatre (campaign against OLA) and maintaining presence will be crucial in event of post-election violence.
Regime protection and not just containment of TPLF seems to be Eritrea’s strategic goal. https://t.co/nANC9I8pJB
— Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) June 2, 2021
As fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region continues and food supplies dwindle, local farmers not only lack seeds and fertilizer ahead of the planting season but fear runs high.
New footage for media in our newsroom: https://t.co/fClBv8TvAp pic.twitter.com/k2Gfmo4UEj
— ICRC US & Canada (@ICRC_dc) June 2, 2021
