Akka seerri Idil-Addunyaa (International law) jadhutti nama yakka waraanaa ummata nagaa irratti hojjate

June 2, 2021
irratti Qoqqoobbii akka biyyoota Addunyaa hunda yeroo yakkamaan yakka waraanaa raawwate sun deeme qabamee hidhamu qaba jadhu Qoqqoobbii irra ka’uun ni hayyamama. Fkn president sudaan duraanii umar hassan al bashiir irra USA Qoqqoobbii ksna keessee turte.
 
Amma immoo. Bulchinsi President Joe Biden labsii (Qoqqoobbii) Abiy biyyoota Addunyaa hunda deemuu hin danda’u jadhu kan yoo uggura kana Abiy cabsee deeme biyyuma sanitti hidhamee mana murtii yakkaa Idil-Addunyaa (International Cirminal court) fuulduraatti gaafatamu qaba jadhu Bulchinsi President Joe Biden akka Abiy irra ka’uuf wanti barbaachisu hundi gara United Nations security Council hojjatamaa jira‼️
 
Qoqqoobbii irratti hojjatamaa jiru kun xumuramee Bulchinsi Joe Biden labsinaan Abiy ofiin harka kennachuuf dirqama‼️ biyya alaatti gara Dipiloomaasiin waan baay’eetu hojjatamaa jira..‼️ qeerroo biyya keessaa gara keessaniin tokkummaan itti mudduuf of qopheessaa‼️ Abiy Ahmed Ali barana mana murtii yakkaa Idil-Addunyaa (International Cirminal court) fuulduraatti dhiyaatee gocha suukkanneessaa ummata nagaa Oromoo fi ummata Tigraay irratti raawwateef seeraan gaafatamuun dirqamaa! Jabaannee jabaadhaa Oromoo kunoo Addunyaa nu waliin jirtii..‼️
Keenya oluma 🙂

