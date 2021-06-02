Akka seerri Idil-Addunyaa (International law) jadhutti nama yakka waraanaa ummata nagaa irratti hojjate

In this picture, PM @AbiyAhmedAli is greeting a young man called #Habtom , during his visit in Djibout. Habtom has been a staff in the embassy of 🇪🇹 in Djibouti. He is now among the three Tigreans extradited from🇩🇯 as fugitve. pic.twitter.com/ApiB3J99pO

Eritrea embeds deeper in Ethiopia’s conflict system.

Oromia is a new theatre (campaign against OLA) and maintaining presence will be crucial in event of post-election violence.

Regime protection and not just containment of TPLF seems to be Eritrea’s strategic goal. https://t.co/nANC9I8pJB

— Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) June 2, 2021