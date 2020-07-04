Ajjeechaa Hacaaluu fi Hidhaa Jawaar fa’aa irratti Hiriira Mormii Hawaasa Oromoo Maagaala Torontoo

Shabo Media

Etana Habte Hiriira Ajjeechaa Hacaaluu irratti



AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of demonstrators blocked traffic in Aurora Friday to protest the death of a prominent singer and activist in Ethiopia. The Oromo Community of Colorado organized the protest at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Avenue.

The community of Ethiopian refugees wants to raise awareness about the killing of Hachalu Hundessa. The 34-year-old was shot on Monday and later died in a hospital.

Hundessa took part in anti-government protests that led to Abiy Ahmed coming to power in 2018. More than 80 people were killed in protests ignited by the singer’s death.

Protest organizers in Aurora say there are 2.5 million displaced Oromo’s around the world and more than 6,000 in Metro Denver.

