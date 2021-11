Oduu Sad. 26,2021- Ajjeecha Sukkanneessaa PP Oromoorratti raawwacha jirtu fi Salphina Abiy

OLA reported severing roads from Finfinne to Negele, entering Negele, and overrunning Shawa Robit. The OLA and TDF allied forces are also reported to be closer than 222 KMs from the capital Finfinne in north. OLA has already been entering and leaving towns within the outskirts of the capital.