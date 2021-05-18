Ajandaan keenya! Releasing all Oromo political prisoners,

Ajandaan keenya!

1. Releasing all Oromo political prisoners

2. Stoping the arbitrary detention and extrajudicial killings of our youth

3. Fighting for freedom of assembly and speech

4. Fighting for a referendum to be a free nation

5. Take back our power and influence over our land, resources and our identity

6. Sustaining our communities who are hard hit with violence and continue to go without voice like Western Oromia and Wallo

7. Documenting atrocities, arrests, disappearance, rapes and looting by the government to be used as an evidence for later use

8. Staying focused on these agenda no matter what they throw at us