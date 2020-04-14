AGM: Bilxiginnaan Labsii Yeroo Muddamaa Koroonaa Balleessuf Moo Ummataan Balleessuf Labsite?

April 14, 2020

AGM: Bilxiginnaan Labsii Yeroo Muddamaa Koroonaa Balleessuf Moo Ummataan Balleessuf Labsite?



Caalaa Daggafaa Eenyu…? New  Oromo  Music 2020. Official Video.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.