AGM: Bilxiginnaan Labsii Yeroo Muddamaa Koroonaa Balleessuf Moo Ummataan Balleessuf Labsite?
The Abiy Ahmed’s government is using the state of Emergency to imprison its political opponents instead of saving the lives of its citizens. https://t.co/oqBB8J7CRS pic.twitter.com/lOVUGR3eIv
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) April 13, 2020
Jaal Amaan Filee Humna waraanaan Booranatti fudhatame. https://t.co/xyk4YrtETj pic.twitter.com/YblWVdGSB4
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) April 13, 2020
Caalaa Daggafaa Eenyu…? New Oromo Music 2020. Official Video.
Be the first to comment