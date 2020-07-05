AGM: Ajjeefamuu Gooticha Oromoo Artist Haacaaluu Hundeessaa

July 5, 2020

AGM: Ajjeefamuu Gooticha Oromoo Artist Haacaaluu Hundeessaa boodas lubbu Namoota 166 Olii Dhabne


AGM: Hiriira Mormii Canada, Toronto. Justice for Haacaluu, Free Jawar Muhammad

Sagantaa nyaataa Haacaaluu hundeessaaf godhame Calgary canada

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.