African Union, U.S. see small window of opportunity to end Ethiopia fighting

UNITED NATIONS/ADDIS ABABA, Nov 8 (Reuters) – (This November 8 story corrected typographical error in 13th paragraph)

Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom, Michelle Nichols at the United Nations, Daphne Psaledakis in Washington Additional reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Writing by Maggie Fick and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Richard Chang and Grant McCool

U.S. envoy returns to Ethiopia to meet African Union on conflict

U.N. Under-Secretary for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman speaks during a news conference in Colombo March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte//File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small window of an opening to work with the African Union to make progress on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ethiopia as a special envoy returned to Addis Ababa.