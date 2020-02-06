African Union leaders are meeting this week in Addis Ababa to discuss “silencing arms and creating conditions for the development of Africa”.

AU leaders meet over recent escalating conflicts [Morning Call]



Jerry Bambi

For years the crisis in Libya and that of the Sahel have constantly come to the fore.

In recent weeks there have been numerous deaths in Somalia and on the DRC side, the massacres of civilians caught up in armed clashes between rebel groups and government forces in the restive eastern part of the country.

Mike Pompeo To Visit Ethiopia



Addis Ababa, February 6, 2020 (FBC) – U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will visit Ethiopia from February 17-19, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Department of State.

He will meet with Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-Work Zewde to discuss joint efforts to promote regional security and to support Ethiopia’s historic political and economic reform agenda, the statement reads.

Pompeo will also meet with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and deliver remarks.

He will also travel to Germany (Feb.14), Senegal (Feb.15-16), Angola (Feb.17), Saudi Arabia (Feb.19-21), and Oman (Feb.22).