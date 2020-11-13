African Union chief sacks security head after Ethiopia questions loyalty

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia . The African Union has dismissed its security head, an Ethiopian national, after the Ethiopian government accused him of disloyalty to the country amid its conflict with a restive region that threatens to destabilize the Horn of Africa.

An African Union official confirmed the authenticity of the two letters to Reuters. The defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairman of the African Union Commission, pictured in February 2020.

Air strikes and ground combat between Ethiopian troops and local forces in the northern Tigray region have killed hundreds, stirring ethnic tensions and sending refugees flooding into neighboring Sudan The conflict began on November 4, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered an offensive after accusing Tigray’s leaders of ordering an attack on a federal military base and defying his authority.

Ethiopia’s defense ministry cited the conflict in its letter to the AU, and describing Gebreegziabher as a “Major General”, it said he was not committed to the AU or the Ethiopian government.