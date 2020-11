African Union chief sacks security head after Ethiopia questions loyalty

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairman of the African Union Commission, pictured in February 2020.

Air strikes and ground combat between Ethiopian troops and local forces in the northern Tigray region have killed hundreds, stirring ethnic tensions and sending refugees flooding into neighboring Sudan

The conflict began on November 4, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered an offensive after accusing Tigray’s leaders of ordering an attack on a federal military base and defying his authority.