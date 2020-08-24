African heads of states discussed the security threat of the seat of the African Union.

They are considering moving the head office to some other country. They have no confidence in this mafia group. This is not good news for my country. The foreign policy is the lowest point for Ethiopia. There is no considerable diplomacy to secure a little thing. Donors setbacks their aid.

The economy is deteriorating. Addis is encircled by Oromo youths. Woreda PP officials in Oromia are completely cleared. Others run away fearing the youths. There are no governmental duties in the region.