African heads of states discussed the security threat of the seat of the African Union.
They are considering moving the head office to some other country. They have no confidence in this mafia group. This is not good news for my country. The foreign policy is the lowest point for Ethiopia. There is no considerable diplomacy to secure a little thing. Donors setbacks their aid.
The economy is deteriorating. Addis is encircled by Oromo youths. Woreda PP officials in Oromia are completely cleared. Others run away fearing the youths. There are no governmental duties in the region.
Military strength is an all-time low. Northern brigades are stranded in Tigray. They are closely followed and controlled by Tigray generals. Southern and Western brigades are always ambushed by OLA fighters. Youths in Oromia are joining OLA en mass. There is no job for youths. Oromo has the highest youth populations. They are vibrant and fierce human rights defenders. Oromo PP cadres are divided deeply and are weak too. The same is true with the Military and Police.
The cost of living is skyrocketing. Addis residents are unable to survive 2 days Oromo boycott. The mega-dam, the satellite, and med for COVID-19 sensations were hoaxes. All these burdens are due to the incompetence of the mafia groups. We can not tolerate more than this. Amhara friends, you can not benefit from this mafia group who wants a one-man rule on the blood of your martyrs. Be wise!
– Luel Henock
