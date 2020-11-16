African and Europe press for Ethiopia mediation, sources say

SR News

SR News Update

Ethiopia delegation lead by the foreign minister Demeke Mekonnen visited Uganda and meet with the President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

It’s not clear if this visit follows the media report that indicates Uganda will mediate the current crisis between the government of Ethiopia and TPLF.

After the meeting, President Yoweri said “I held discussions with the Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Demeke Mekonnen Hassen and his delegation at Gulu State Lodge. Our discussion focused on the peace and security issues affecting Ethiopia currently. Being one of the oldest countries that was not colonised in Africa, Ethiopia is the pride of the continent.”

“A war in Ethiopia would give the entire continent a bad image. Africa’s problem is that we never discuss ideology, focusing so much on diplomacy. I totally disagree with politics that focuses on ethnic federalism. We must emphasise the issue of openness and common interests because it is the only way we can prosper” president Yoweri conculeded.

It is not clear if the TPLF representative were also in Kambala, Uganda. Nevertheless, Ethiopia’s government said on Monday that there was no mediation over the Tigray conflict starting in Uganda after media speculation that talks could be beginning.

“The claim of mediation in Uganda is not true,” the government’s task force for the Tigray conflict said, as Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni tweeted that he had met Ethiopia’s foreign minister and urged negotiations.