Aerial bombings have been carried out in Mekele town especially Boba in the Laguna industry. Petrol fuel

The Oromia people’s liberation Army has started training for many new troops yesterday.

The capital of tigray Mekele is going down.

Aerial bombings have been carried out in Mekele town especially Boba in the Laguna industry. Petrol fuel

Dessie city: TDF starts 3rd advance through Dessie Zuria

The breakdown of the Amhara army.

In one day every few hours it happened to be

600 are dead 900 were injured. 69 has been captured

እታ ብበትርን ገጀራን ዝበልክኹም