Adola wins Berlin Marathon in 2:05:45, Bekele finishes third

Guye Adola of Ethiopia has won the Berlin Marathon

Late challenger Bethwel Yegon of Kenya was second in 2:06:14 and Bekele finished third in 2:06:47.

Gotytom Gebreslase is women’s winner of the 47th BMW BERLIN-MARATHON 2021

Top results men marathon

1. Adola, Guye (ETH) – 2:05:45

2. Yegon, Bethwel (KEN) – 2:06:14

3. Bekele, Kenenisa (ETH) – 2:06:47

4. Abate, Tadu (ETH) – 2:08:24

5. Muteti, Cosmas (KEN) – 2:08:45

6. Kacheran, Philemon (KEN) – 2:09:29

7. Tsegay, Okbay (ERI) – 2:10:38

8. Kimeli, Bernard (KEN) – 2:10:50

9. Hijikata, Hidekazu (JPN) – 2:11:47

10. Kipkemboi, Hosea (KEN) – 2:12:25

11. Legese, Demiso (ETH) – 2:12:35

12. Getahun, Yimer (ISR) – 2:13:23

13. Welday, Haftom (ERI) – 2:13:47

14. Muramoto, Kazuki (JPN) – 2:14:11

15. Fujimoto, Taku (JPN) – 2:14:18

16. Pflieger, Philipp (GER) – 2:15:01

17. Jamber, Melkan (ISR) – 2:16:13

18. Ebrahim, Abdulaziz (NOR) – 2:17:17

19. Dambadarjaa, Gantulga (MNE) – 2:18:28

20. Lehmann, Adrian (GER) – 2:18:50

Top results women marathon

1. Gebreslase, Gotytom (ETH) – 2:20:09

2. Gebrekidan, Hiwot (ETH) – 2:21:23

3. Tola, Helen (ETH) – 2:23:05

4. Chelimo, Edith (KEN) – 2:24:33

5. Demise, Shure (ETH) – 2:24:43

6. Chemutai, Fancy (KEN) – 2:24:58

7. Paszkiewicz, Izabela (POL) – 2:27:41

8. Chebitok, Ruth (KEN) – 2:28:18

9. Schöneborn, Rabea (GER) – 2:28:49

10. Strähl, Martina (SUI) – 2:30:37

11. Szabó, Nóra (HUN) – 2:31:08

12. Lindholm, Hanna (SWE) – 2:33:23

13. Vandenbussche, Hanna (BEL) – 2:34:44

14. Wågan, Maria (NOR) – 2:35:34

15. Akeno, Martha (KEN) 2:37:41

16. Legault, Elissa (CAN) – 2:38:08

17. Flanagan, Shalane (USA) – 2:38:32

18. Lavender, Alison (GBR) – 2:38:34

19. Morchner, Sandra (GER) – 2:39:36

20. Lynch, Grace (IRL) – 2:40:06

Interviews with Guye Adola (Afaan Oromoo) and Kenenisa Bekele (starts: move the running time to 44 minutes)

Livestream BMW BERLIN-MARATHON Post Race Press Conference Sunday, September 26th, approx. 12.30 p.m.